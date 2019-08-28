2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.26. 65,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,574. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,522.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,302 in the last three months. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in 2U by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in 2U by 39.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

