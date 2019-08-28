293,769 Shares in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Bought by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of SeaWorld Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 26,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,528. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.