28,769 Shares in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,003,000 after purchasing an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,680,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,771,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 431,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,997,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $12,442,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Okta to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $6,215,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,233.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total value of $226,678.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,538.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 57,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,143. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $125.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

