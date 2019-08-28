$237.15 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report $237.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $238.60 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $239.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $953.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $955.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $963.18 million, with estimates ranging from $962.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,790. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,328,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 585,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,062,000 after purchasing an additional 420,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.