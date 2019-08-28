$237.15 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will report $237.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $238.60 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $239.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $953.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $951.00 million to $955.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $963.18 million, with estimates ranging from $962.40 million to $963.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $232.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,790. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $18,328,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 585,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,062,000 after purchasing an additional 420,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 393,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.