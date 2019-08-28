2,250 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 333,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE:IFF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $387,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,154. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

