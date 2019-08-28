$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $22.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.04 million and the lowest is $22.00 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $90.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.11 million to $91.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $95.52 million, with estimates ranging from $95.14 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens downgraded Business First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.64 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 431.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 43.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

