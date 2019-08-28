21,800 Shares in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Bought by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 1,552.0% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 54.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 29.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $257,000.

TRS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,705. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $239.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. TriMas’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

