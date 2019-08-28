1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 127,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SRCE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John Afleck-Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.34 per share, for a total transaction of $88,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 1st Source by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 1st Source by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,670,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in 1st Source by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.58. 60,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

