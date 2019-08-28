197,316 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,392,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,018,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,987,000 after acquiring an additional 335,718 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,175,000 after acquiring an additional 482,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,103 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,055,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,485,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 151,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 9,688,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,014,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

