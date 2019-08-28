18,000 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 58,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $43,000. Bell Bank boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $172,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. 1,610,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $116.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

