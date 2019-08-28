$146.69 Million in Sales Expected for Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will report $146.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.48 million and the highest is $159.30 million. Pioneer Energy Services reported sales of $149.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year sales of $588.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.88 million to $606.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $610.39 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $649.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESX remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,343. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

