1,453 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,386,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,513,000 after purchasing an additional 893,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,622,000 after purchasing an additional 110,568 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,423,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,163 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,287,000 after acquiring an additional 908,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,748,000 after purchasing an additional 109,205 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.05. 20,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

