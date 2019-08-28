$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) to report sales of $1.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,586. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $102,132.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,912.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $513,522. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.