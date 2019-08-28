$1.82 Million in Sales Expected for IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will announce $1.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 million. IsoRay posted sales of $1.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year sales of $7.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $7.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.37 million, with estimates ranging from $10.36 million to $10.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoRay.

NASDAQ:ISR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

