$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Nielsen also posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,733,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,938,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 182,035 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NLSN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Nielsen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

