$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $34.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $63,993.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $706,918. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

