$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

MCHP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 1,225,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

