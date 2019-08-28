$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 127.1% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

MCHP stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.88. 1,225,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.366 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.