0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. 0x has a total market cap of $102.42 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001662 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinTiger, Bilaxy and C2CX. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00246721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01288784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00092923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,475,853 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GOPAX, ZB.COM, BitBay, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, Crex24, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, WazirX, Koinex, Huobi, OKEx, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, FCoin, Bittrex, Tokenomy, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, C2CX, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Liqui, Iquant, ABCC, Livecoin, DDEX, AirSwap, IDEX, Bilaxy, Zebpay and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.