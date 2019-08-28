-$0.34 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,286 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,099,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 564,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $161.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.01.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

