$0.30 EPS Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 426,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,086,000 after buying an additional 3,553,677 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,091.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,690 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,746,000 after purchasing an additional 929,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7,328.9% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 456,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 450,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

