$0.20 EPS Expected for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. NGL Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director John T. Raymond sold 176,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $2,628,313.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 91,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,263.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 96.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 300,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,890,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,544,000 after buying an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

