$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.89. 4,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,646. Avantor has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.