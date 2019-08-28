-$0.14 EPS Expected for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Pluralsight reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PS. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In other Pluralsight news, CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 84,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $2,577,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,426 shares of company stock worth $3,986,717. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pluralsight by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,961. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.96. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

