ZMINE Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $6,746.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00071070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00357631 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007055 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000093 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 240,328,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,505,975 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

