Zetacoin (ZET) Market Capitalization Hits $318,364.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, YoBit, CoinEgg and Cryptopia. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $318,364.00 and $16,909.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,163.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.69 or 0.03026910 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00706794 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,172,470 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

