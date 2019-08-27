Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $2.94 million and $411.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001272 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,609,950 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,950 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

