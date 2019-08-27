Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $46,422.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. Zeepin has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $46,422.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.01266401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Zeepin Token Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

