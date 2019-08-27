Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.30

Zambeef Products Plc (LON:ZAM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.38 ($0.08).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Zambeef Products in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.36.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia and internationally. It operates through 14 divisions: Beef, Chicken, Pork, Crops, Stockfeed, Eggs, Fish, Milk and Dairy, Edible Oils, Mill and Bakery, Leather and Shoe, Master Meats (Nigeria), and Master Meats (Ghana).

