Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) to Hold

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 617,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,640. Centerstate Bank has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley acquired 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 889,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.