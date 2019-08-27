Zacks Investment Research Lowers Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HMHC. Citigroup cut their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

HMHC opened at $5.88 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

