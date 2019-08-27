Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.10 Price Target for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 70 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE BRG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,693. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 243.33, a current ratio of 243.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.41. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

