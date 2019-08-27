Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.10 Price Target for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 70 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRG shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Monday, July 29th.
About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
