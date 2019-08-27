Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.53 Million

Analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $334.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.01 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $308.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $344,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,953 shares in the company, valued at $41,346,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $84,523.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,165,494.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 17,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. 170,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,959. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

