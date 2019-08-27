Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.62. 1,527,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.47. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,765.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $985,496. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,343,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,355,000 after buying an additional 1,285,702 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in UDR by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 1,000,076 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 488.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after buying an additional 935,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,386,000 after buying an additional 786,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

