Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to Announce -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 151.93% and a negative net margin of 2,039.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUE shares. ValuEngine raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,567. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $170.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock bought 16,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,624.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,315 shares of company stock worth $163,322. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

