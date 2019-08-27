Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $807.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $807.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $791.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $827.00 million. Crane posted sales of $855.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 91,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Crane by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 233,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,485,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

CR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. 128,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,373. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $100.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

