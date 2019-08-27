Zacks: Analysts Set $6.25 Target Price for PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. PC Tel’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PC Tel an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PC Tel alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCTI shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,569. PC Tel has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 0.04.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. PC Tel’s payout ratio is -95.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 941,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 385,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PC Tel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,487,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,363 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Tel (PCTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.