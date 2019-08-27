Zacks: Analysts Set $16.00 Target Price for Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Shares of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Speedway Motorsports’ rating score has declined by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Speedway Motorsports an industry rank of 210 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Speedway Motorsports stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 100,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,899. Speedway Motorsports has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Speedway Motorsports by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Speedway Motorsports (TRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.