Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $337.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to report sales of $337.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $367.00 million. Exterran posted sales of $334.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million.

EXTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exterran has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $364.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director William M. Goodyear purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,654,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

