Zacks: Analysts Expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Correvio Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Correvio Pharma reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Correvio Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Correvio Pharma.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 575.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CORV shares. ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORV. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% in the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Correvio Pharma by 1.1% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Correvio Pharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORV traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 82,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Correvio Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

