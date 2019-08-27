Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $15.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.57 billion to $15.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.24. 551,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,602. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $120.58. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6,950.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $79,028,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after purchasing an additional 547,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

