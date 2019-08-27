Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.20 Million

Brokerages expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $430.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $414.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 24,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,356. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $72,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford purchased 12,532 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $375,458.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,497,675 shares in the company, valued at $44,870,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,613 shares of company stock valued at $678,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 453.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 403.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

