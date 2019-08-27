Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $870.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $875.90 million and the lowest is $863.80 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $843.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,570,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,854,215.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,142 shares of company stock worth $3,230,498. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 148.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $100,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.35. 8,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

