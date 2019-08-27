Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.99

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.99 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 2145817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.73.

YRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.80 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$620.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.29%.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.