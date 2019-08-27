Xpediator (LON:XPD) Shares Down 2.7%

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.70 ($0.38), 122,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 212% from the average session volume of 39,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Michael Gillo sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total transaction of £15,680 ($20,488.70).

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

