Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $10,160.70 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $10,160.70 or 0.99455211 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $34,633.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00159704 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004232 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003184 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00035402 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 569 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

