World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WRLD has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a sell rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $135.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.78 and a 12 month high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.64 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,702.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $262,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,911. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,035. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 105.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

