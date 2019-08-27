Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.83

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.83 and traded as high as $28.43. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 524.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 178,287 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $773,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 193.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 29.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 128,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.