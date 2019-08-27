WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Gap Up to $45.18

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.07, but opened at $45.18. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 2,029,941 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,213.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

