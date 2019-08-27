Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. 116,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,202. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.