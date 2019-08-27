Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,045,000 after buying an additional 6,373,267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 659.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,504,000 after purchasing an additional 728,291 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 54,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $53.79.

